ANAAL NATHRAKH – Metal Blade Records To Reissue The Codex Necro, Total F**king Necro On CD, LP

On June 11, Anaal Nathrakh will release CD and LP reissues of their classic full-length debut, The Codex Necro, plus Total Fucking Necro - a compilation album comprised of two complete Anaal Nathrakh demos (1999's Anaal Nathrakh and Total Fucking Necro) with an additional track and Mayhem cover songs. Preorder at MetalBlade.com.

The Codex Necro CD and LP versions:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear violet rose marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- vomit ochre marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear w/ red and yellow splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- ruby red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- bloody skin marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Total Fucking Necro CD and LP versions:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear sperm white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- cool grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- red / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

The Codex Necro tracklisting:

“The Supreme Necrotic Audnance”

“When Humanity Is Cancer”

“Submission Is For The Weak”

“Pandemonic Hyperblast”

“Paradigm Shift – Annihilation”

“The Technogoat”

“Incipid Flock”

“Human, All Too Fucking Human”

“The Codex Necro”

Total Fucking Necro tracklisting:

“Anaal Nathrakh” (from 1999's Anaal Nathrakh demo)

“Necrodeath” (from 1999's Anaal Nathrakh demo)

“Ice Blasting Storm Winds” (from 1999's Anaal Nathrakh demo)

“Carnage” (from 1999's Anaal Nathrakh demo; Mayhem cover)

“The Supreme Necrotic Audnance” (from 1999's Total Fucking Necro demo)

“Satanachrist” (from 1999's Total Fucking Necro demo)

“L.E.T.H.A.L.: Diabolic” (from 1999's Total Fucking Necro demo)

“De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas” (from 1999's Total Fucking Necro demo; Mayhem cover)

“The Technogoat” (from 1999's Total Fucking Necro demo)

“Necrogeddon” (from the unreleased 2001 demo We Will Fucking Kill You)