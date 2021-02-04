ANAL STENCH Announces New Album

Anal Stench has just announced their third album is in the making. It will be entitled, Rectal Rodeo, and will contain plenty of controversy, as well as a "red hot mixture of pure metal blasting."

This time, James Stewart (Divine Chaos, Vader, Decapitated) plays drums on the album. All songs were recorded at Creative Music Studio, with mixing and mastering done by Zed - Tomasz Zalewski. There will be ten brand new songs on the upcoming LP.

Rectal Rodeo is currently in the final mixing stage, and will be released in the Spring of 2021. Expect to hear it sooner than later.