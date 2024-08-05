ANCIENT ENTITIES – “Empire In Ashes” Music Video Streaming

Ancient Entities, from Milwaukee, WI is not your average death metal band. With a thematic focus on ancient civilizations, folklore, and mythology from across the globe, their music is a journey through time and legend. Combining technical death metal riffing with thunderous rhythm sections, Ancient Entities creates a sound that is both colossal and captivating.

This past June they released their debut album “Echoes Of Annihilation” on Worm Hole Death Records. Today, the band has their new music video for the track “Empire In Ashes” - with added bonus footage from their performance at this year's Milwaukee Metal Fest.

The band comments on some of their backgrounds:

“We have lots of talented musicians in the band. Alex and Luke learned from the same jazz teacher in the Milwaukee area, Steve Peplin. He's a very notable name in Milwaukee and the jazz community. On top of that Alex also took some lessons from Paul Ryan (Origin) in his early 20s and also from Cristiano Trionfera (ex-Fleshgod Apocalypse) a couple of times. Knowledge from these musicians helped form Alex’s style of playing especially when it comes to leads. You can hear a lot of what Paul Ryan calls ‘laser sweeps’ in Echoes Of Annihilation.”

Alex Rausa, the primary songwriter, draws inspiration from various cultures and mythologies, infusing each song with authentic vibes and grandiosity. Brian Gulliford, the band's lyricist, brings Alex's visions to life with vivid storytelling that delves into war tactics, ancient rituals, and the brutality of historical civilizations.

Ancient Entities is picking up steam with recent festival performances and certainly more to come. Echoes Of Annihilation is recommended for fans of Decapitated, Blood Red Throne, and Nile.

New music video for “Empire In Ashes” is streaming below.

Purchase the album on Bandcamp.

For further details, visit Ancient Entities on Facebook.