ANCIENT THRONES – “Divided/Dissolve” Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

This past November, Halifax, Canada’s Ancient Thrones unleashed their concept album The Veil. The full length is 57-minute descent into the afterlife telling the story of grief that people can relate to through dark and progressive blackened death.

Ancient Thrones explains:

“The record is a concept record so it’s meant to be listened to in its entirety to get the full experience of the story. Even the songs were written and laid out in a way that they seamlessly transition into each other. Almost as if it was just one long piece of music broken up into separate parts as tracks. We want people to headbang and mosh, but we also want to bring people on a journey through this world of purgatory and grief and understand each phase of grief the record represents through the 10 tracks.”

Today, in support of "The Veil", guitarists Dylan Wallace and Nick Leslieare sharing their playthrough for the track "Divided/Dissolve", which is a mix of blazing-fast melodic riffs and crushingly heavy breakdowns keeping this nine-minute behemoth fresh the whole way through. The song takes no prisoners and tolerates no sympathy in its entirety, beckoning you to question your own sorrow and resistance to fulfillment.

The Veil is a natural evolution in sound, form, and change in style that led the band to become Ancient Thrones. This is unlike anything the members have released before. Recommended for fans of The Red Chord, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Wolves In The Throne Room.

Order The Veil on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Transient”

“The Sight Of Oblivion”

“The Millionth Grave”

“The Soul To Flesh”

“Viduus (The Veil)”

“Sentient”

“The River Of Rain”

“Divided/Dissolve”

“The Infinite Eyes”

“Permanent”

(Photo by: Matt LeBlanc)