ANCIIENTS – “Melt The Crown” Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Watch the axemen of Anciients bend and burn their way through "Melt The Crown", the first single off the JUNO Award winner's third album Beyond The Reach Of The Sun.

Beyond The Reach Of The Sun is out August 30, 2024 on Season Of Mist. Preorder here.

Fans who’ve waited on bended knee for more fretboard heroics will not be disappointed by Beyond The Reach Of The Sun. Lead single “Melt The Crown” fires off not one, not two, but three guitar solos. Each one comes with its own unique flavor, too, spanning from plaintive folk to southern blues and psychedelic prog.

Of course, Anciients aren’t afraid to headbang. After a spell of acoustic fingerpicking, “Cloak Of The Vast And Black” reveals itself as a chugging riff monster. Conceptually, the album is just as heavy. It tells the story of a society that’s enslaved by forces from another dimension.

But at its core, Beyond The Reach Of The Sun is about perseverance. Just as the enslaved discover spiritual knowledge by way of a cosmic entity, writing these songs also lead the band to uncover new wellsprings of inspiration. “Is It Your God” concludes with an epiphany of synths that dazzle like a laser light show. “Searching for a better way”, sings Kenny Cook on the epic closer “In The Absence of Wisdom”. His voice booms with reverb, but its radiance comes from a fresh stroke of insight.

Tracklisting:

“Forbidden Sanctuary”

“Despoiled”

“Is It Your God”

“Melt The Crown”

“Cloak Of The Vast And Black”

“Celestial Tyrant”

“Beyond Our Minds”

“The Torch”

“Candescence”

“In The Absence Of Wisdom”

