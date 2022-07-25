ANDERS FRIDÉN Shuts Down Talk Of Rivalry Between IN FLAMES And THE HALO EFFECT - "They Are Allowed To Make Music, As Long As They Are Happy, That's Fine; It's Never Going To Change Us And What We Do"

In Flames frontman Anders Fridén is featured in a new interview with Chaoszine. He discusses the band's forthcoming as-yet-untitled new abum, The Halo Effect featuring several former In Flames members, and more.

On the perceived rivalry between In Flames and The Halo Effect

Fridén: "I don't care. That's fine. There have been former members of In Flames that have performed in other bands. Why would this be any different? The media wants it to be something. From what I hear they sound more like Dark Tranquillity than In Flames. I don't care. They are allowed to make music, and as long as they are happy, that's fine. It's never going to change us and what we do. They're just one band out of many, and good luck to them."

The Halo Effect - Jesper Strömblad (In Flames 1990-2010), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Peter Iwers (In Flames 1997-2016), Daniel Svensson (In Flames 1998-2015) and Niclas Engelin (In Flames 1997-98/2011) made their live debut at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 11th. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

The Halo Effect will release their debut album, Days Of The Lost, on August 12. The band recently released the new single, "The Needless End". Stream the song here, and watch the track video below.

A message states: "'The Needless End' deals with the crippling inability to deal with abstract problems. Issues that just seem too huge or incomprehensible falls by the wayside in order to deal with more immediate but less important issues. We end up somewhere not because we want to but because we were unable to understand what we needed to do. There is an intensity to this song and a uplifting melody that I think suits this idea. Among all the anger and resentment it's also hopeful and has an infectious groove and drive."

The initial thought behind The Halo Effect was to go back to the roots and explore the classic Gothenburg Sound. The band delivers the goods in a brutally efficient display of heart pounding beats, melodic mayhem and furious growling at its best and the result is an exceptional sound to fans of melodeath, where the echoes of the Gothenburg Sound are evident.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shadowminds"

"Days Of The Lost"

"The Needless End"

"Conditional"

"In Broken Trust"

"Gateways"

"A Truth Worth Lying For"

"Feel What I Believe"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"The Most Alone"

"Days Of The Lost" video:

"Feel What I Believe” video:

“Shadowminds” video:

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)