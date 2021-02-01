ANDREW W.K. To Release "Babalon" Single And Music Video This Month

Andrew W.K., and the team at Napalm Records announce the upcoming release of the new Andrew W.K. single, “Babalon”, available to pre-order now in a limited edition 7” colored vinyl format.

The track (which marks Andrew W.K.’s Napalm Records debut, and its first musical output since the release of 2018’s You’re Not Alone), will be unleashed to the world both physically and digitally on February 17, along with a new music video.

The aforementioned limited edition “Babalon” 7” vinyl single, available in an eye-catching red/blue split variant, will also include a B-side instrumental track, entitled “The Party Gods”, as well as a pair of 3D glasses autographed by Andrew W.K. Get yours now - only 393 copies are available worldwide.

Mario Dane, who worked extensively on the new music, added the following: “We’re all very happy about this brand new ‘Babalon’ song. It’s the result of a great labor, a great restraint, and a lot of great people dreaming. Andrew W.K. has always been focused on making dream feelings come true, and this feels like a high point in that ongoing effort. There’s a lot of great energy and enthusiasm, and it’s only just begun...”

Pre-order the limited edition “Babalon” 7” single here.