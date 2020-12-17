ANDREW WATT Says He's "Halfway Through" With OZZY OSBOURNE's Next All-Star Album - "There's Some Songs On There That Are Eight Or Nine Minutes Long That Are These Really Crazy Journeys"

Ozzy Osbourne is hard at work on his next album, working again with Andrew Watt, who produced his Ordinary Man album. In a new interview with Guitar World, the Grammy-nominated producer discusses Ozzy's next album.

"Yeah. We're about halfway through," says Watt. "But, you know, it's been hard with COVID and everything to keep him safe. We all test every day before we work and it's just me, Ozzy and my engineer. So it's taken a little longer this time, but it's cool because the last one was made in this, like, swift love affair of passion, like, 'Oh my God, this is incredible!' [laughs]

"But this time everyone's moving a little slower and we're taking a little more time. And the songs, there's some songs on there that are like eight or nine minutes long that are these really crazy journeys. I'm really excited about it."

For Ordinary Man, Watt put together a band behind Ozzy with himself on guitar, Duff McKagan on bass and Chad Smith on drums. How about this time?

"There's a bunch of people involved. I can't say for sure until the end, but I started doing a bunch of basic tracks with Chad and Robert Trujillo, who used to play in Ozzy's band. And Taylor Hawkins also came in and played a bunch on the record as well, which adds a different flair - it kind of harkened back to Ozzy's ‘80s era, in a great way. And I think it's so cool for a rock fan to be able to listen to half an album with Chad Smith on drums, and then you flip it over and you get to hear Taylor Hawkins.

"And you know, the last album was really special for everyone involved. And so there was no point in Ozzy or me doing this again unless we thought we could bring something new to the table. And I feel like we're achieving that."

Asked if he could talk at all about the sound of the record, Watt reveals: "Well, we’re just halfway through, so it could still change. Some of these songs we have could wind up not even making the album. So I can’t really say yet. But in the end it's all Ozzy’s decision. When he tells me we've got the album, that's when I'll stop."

