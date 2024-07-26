ANDY CURRAN Shares "Lookin' For Love" Lego Video & Short Film To Accompany Whiskey And The Devil 30th Anniversary Release

Fans of vintage Canadian melodic rock, prepare to expand your record collections. Andy Curran's 1990 debut solo album, Whiskey And The Devil, has been reissued as a limited-edition 30th-anniversary release exclusively through SING.

This premium release includes a vinyl and a digital package, priced at US $89.95. The vinyl package features a cherry red double 180-gram audiophile LP, including the original album remixed with two previously unreleased tracks and live performances from Vancouver. Additionally, the digital package offers exclusive extras only available in digital format- every purchase on Sing includes lifetime access to digital collectables, including the first look at exclusive content, archival images and items and high resolution audio files.

Streaming options here.

The highlight of this release is the newly recorded 2024 version of "Lookin' For Love," a track originally meant for Curran’s debut album but never recorded until now. Curran, alongside Simon Brierley, Glenn Milchem, and Sean Kelly, revisited Metalworks Studios with Juno Award-winning engineer Vic Florencia to bring this track to life. "Lookin' For Love" is available on all streaming platforms on June 26th.

The album release was about digging into the archives and celebrating the decades of memories that the album created, as part of that, Andy discovered unreleased music, lyric sheets and archival footage that eventually drove him back into the studio to record an unreleased track, Lookin For Love, time back in the studio inspired a mini documentary that shares just a few of the amazing stories this record has to tell.

"Lookin' For Love": Short Film Documentary:

"Lookin' For Love": Lego Video:

Reflecting on the reissue, Curran (the founder of Coney Hatch and Envy of None with Rush’s Alex Lifeson), shared, “Working on my solo album decades later was a trip down memory lane. I completely forgot about two songs we recorded during those sessions that weren’t included in the original release, so now they are part of this reissue. This was also my first time producing a record, which was quite the experience! Winning a Juno Award that year was the icing on the cake. It was only ever released in Canada, so I’m excited to shine the spotlight back on this one.”

Steve Harris, bassist for Iron Maiden/British Lion, expressed his admiration for Curran’s solo record, stating, “I’ve been listening to this album for 30 years and it still sounds great!”

The new package includes serial-numbered digital collectables, registered using blockchain technology to ensure unique ownership. SING guarantees fans ownership and artist-authorized proof of authenticity. No knowledge of cryptocurrency is needed —just a love for great music.

Available now for immediate purchase on SING. Click here to purchase.

Includes:

• Cherry red double 180-gram audiophile LPs (Original album remixed with two previously unreleased tracks, plus live performances from Vancouver)

• Whiskey And The Devil Tattoo Kit

• Andy Curran Vintage Tour Pass

• Andy Curran Fantoons-designed mini cereal box

• An 8 x 10 gloss photo

• Exclusive re-print of Andy’s infamous private biker gang show ticket (VIP CARD)

• Whiskey And The Devil 30th album art sticker

• Golden ticket entry to win a Fender Precision Bass Guitar (Classic 60’s), autographed by Andy Curran

Available for immediate download:

• All the above vinyl tracks plus two additional “studio” out-takes, newly remixed by Vic Florencia

• Original 1990 record re-mastered

• Music videos for "No Tattoos" and "License to Love" singles

• Five pre-recorded deal demos (the actual demos that secured Andy his first record deal!)

• Original track sheets from the Metalworks sessions

Curran has enhanced this release by partnering with SING for physical manufacturing and distribution. “Many of my friends in the business now control the rights to their older records, and they’ve contacted me to ask how to get it re-released. I’ve spread the word that SING is the perfect vehicle to help them put it all in one place for their fans. It's a great scenario and very artist-focused."

SING, founded in 2019 and based in Seattle, focuses on prioritizing fans by offering beautifully designed, limited-edition audiophile vinyl records from their favorite artists. Each SING Record includes exclusive high-definition audio and video content unavailable anywhere else.

"We're thrilled to be working with Andy Curran on his most iconic albums," says SING CEO Geoff Osler. "This exclusive release gives fans a unique opportunity to own Andy's record in both vinyl and digital formats, complete with exclusive digital bonus material available for immediate download."

(Photo - Jaden D)