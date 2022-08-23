ANGEL NATION Feat. LEAVES' EYES Vocalist ELINA SIIRALA To Reissue Debut Album In October

Angel Nation, the melodic metal band founded by the classically trained Finnish singer Elina Siirala (also in Leaves' Eyes) will reissue their debut album, Tears Of Lust, on CD and digital on October 7 via Inner Wound Recordings.

The album was originally released under the band name EnkElination in 2014 before the band changed their name to Angel Nation in 2016.

Angel Nation comments: "We're excited to announce a brand new re-release of our first album Tears Of Lust on 7th October 2022 via Inner Wound Recordings. The idea that originated from the fans has materialized! The new pressing will include a full history of the album written by Elina, new pictures and of course the album cover with the new band name! Also included are three bonus tracks: 'Do It Anyway', 'Devil's Voice Inside' (remixed and remastered) and 'Fly Away'."

Tears Of Lust (2022 Reissue) tracklisting:

"Tears Of Lust"

"Higher Ground"

"Never Ending"

"Lullaby"

"Insane"

"What Have You Become"

"Reborn"

"Chimeras"

"Changeling"

"Abyss"

"Last Time Together"

"Do It Anyway" (Bonus Track)

"Devil's Voice Inside" (Bonus Track)

"Fly Away" (Bonus Track)

Upcoming Angel Nation shows:

October

13 - Underworld - London, UK

14 - Whittles Oldham - Oldham, UK

15 - Scruffy Murphy's - Birmingham, UK

16 - Bannerman's Bar - Edinburgh, UK