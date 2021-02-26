ANGEL Signs With Cleopatra Records For New Album; Band To Guest On The Electric Ballroom This Sunday

Legendary rock band, Angel, is set to start recording a brand new album for Cleopatra Records. This will be the second album on Cleopatra and a follow-up to the very successful album Risen, released in 2019.

Founding members Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino have been working with new partner and band member, guitarist Danny Farrow to write and craft the new songs. The three recently got together and wrote 13 brand new songs and the band is super excited to get back in the studio to record.

“We've written some great songs and are excited for all you guys to hear,” says Meadows. “We’re recording our second album for Cleopatra records and couldn't be happier about it! They're an awesome record company and we can't wait to get started.”

Says guitarist Danny Farrow, “We are all super Excited to be working with Cleopatra Records again on a follow up album to Risen. It will be great to get back in the studio again with the band as well as working on lots of positive things for the future of Angel.”

In 2020, Angel also signed with veteran artist manager Ron Rainey in Beverly Hills, CA. “Ron is the real deal and has already done great things for us!,” Punky says.

The respect goes both ways says Rainey, “I'm happy to be working with Angel again. The group is sounding great live and they are prodigious writers, testified by the success of their 2019 Cleopatra album Risen. They are now writing songs for their next Cleopatra album and we at Ron Rainey Management are proud to be a part of their resurgence.”

Part of that resurgence will be the eventual return to touring and Ron has already hired Mike Weinstein from American Artists Corporation to help bring their show to Angel fans across the US. “We have a great team now and are looking forward to an amazing year, and of Course we'll be back out on the road to blow the roof off in a town near you!” celebrates, Meadows.

But you don’t have to wait long to reconnect with Angel. Tune in to hear Punky, Frank and Danny interview with the radio rocker Keith Roth this Sunday night (February 28) from 8 - 10 PM, Eastern time on The Electric Ballroom show on WRAT 95.9FM Click "listen live" on www.WRAT.com, or play WRAT on iHeartRadio.