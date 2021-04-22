ANGELO NGUYEN Covers TRIUMPH Classic "Fight The Good Fight" In New Video

Angelo Nguyen is an independent guitar player, singer, video producer who loves rock music, and shares his work on YouTube. All production in the music and video is handled by him, with help from his partner Katie Carrigan. They live in the midwest, and are, so far, producing videos as a hobby, out of love for the craft of music and video creation.

To learn more about Angelo Nguyen, visit his Facebook page.

Iconic Canadian hard rock band Triumph released "Fight The Good Fight" on their 1981 album, Allied Forces. The official live video, filmed January 6, 1987 at Metro Centre Arena in Halifax, Nova Scotia, can be enjoyed below.