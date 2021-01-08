ANGELUS APATRIDA Debut Music Video For New Single "Indoctrinate"

Spain-based thrash metal band, Angelus Apatrida, returns with their seventh self-titled album, which is set for release worldwide on February 5 via Century Media Records.

Today, the band launches the album’s opening track, “Indoctrinate”, as the second single. Check it out in a video clip by Fernando Morales / Micoco Graphics below.

The band checked in with the following comment about the song: “When your new album is written and recorded during a global pandemic, you might expect some side effects on it. 'Indoctrinate' is the opening track of Angelus Apatrida and it’s probably the angriest song we ever composed! It reflects a mix of all feelings experienced throughout this past year and also how people were being radicalized via stupid extremist populism within society. There is no place for racism, fascism, homophobia or any other act of intolerance or bigotry in Rock music. Actually, there is no place for any of it in a civilized, democratic society. And it’s our responsibility to face it and not to look the other way. This is hostile music for hostile times.”

Angelus Apatrida ("/ˈan-je-lus - a-ˈpa-tri-da/") was produced by the band, recorded with Juanan López in September and October at Baboon Records, in Albacete, Spain and then mixed and mastered by Christopher "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) at Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA, US. The album features 10 songs, sounding more determined, versatile and ferocious than ever before and on the verge of the group's 20th Anniversary.

Angelus Apatrida's artwork was created by Gyula Havancsák (Annihilator, Destruction, Stratovarius) and is available as limited CD Jewelcase in O-Card or as a 180g. vinyl LP with the album on CD as a bonus on either black vinyl or in limited edition colored runs (Creamy White vinyl: 100x copies from CM Webshop, Yellow vinyl: 200x copies from CM Distro and Red vinyl: 300x copies for Spain).

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Indoctrinate"

"Bleed The Crown"

"The Age Of Disinformation"

"Rise Or Fall"

"Childhood's End"

"Disposable Liberty"

"We Stand Alone"

"Through The Glass"

"Empire Of Shame"

"Into The Well"

"Bleed The Crown" video:

Angelus Apatrida is:

David G. Álvarez (lead and rhythm guitars)

José J. Izquierdo (bass guitar)

Víctor Valera (drums)

Guillermo Izquierdo (vocals and lead/rhythm guitars)

(Photo - Fernando Morales)