ANGELUS APATRIDA - New Album Enters Spanish Charts At #1

Spain’s leading thrash metal band Angelus Apatrida have released their 7th, self-titled album worldwide via Century Media Records and it has conquered the top of the official album charts in Spain and it also marks the band’s first ever chart entries in Germany and Switzerland. Here is an overview of the chart results for Angelus Apatrida:

Spain: #1

Germany: #49

Switzerland: #41

Angelus Apatrida checked in with a comment about the amazing #1 chart entry in Spain as follows: “We made it to #1 in Spanish charts! We can't believe it, this is not only a giant step for us, but for the whole metal scene in this country. We don't get any radio, we don't get any TV, we are not featured in the more relevant media, but still we can make it to the top thanks to the hard work of a great team and those who are passionate about heavy metal music; thousands of you helped us making it this far by buying or listening Angelus Apatrida, you are the best! Thanks for helping us put metal back to where it belongs!”

Angelus Apatrida ("/ˈan-je-lus - a-ˈpa-tri-da/") was produced by the band, recorded with Juanan López in September and October at Baboon Records, in Albacete, Spain and then mixed and mastered by Christopher "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) at Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA, US. The album features 10 songs, sounding more determined, versatile and ferocious than ever before and on the verge of the group's 20th Anniversary.

Angelus Apatrida's artwork was created by Gyula Havancsák (Annihilator, Destruction, Stratovarius) and is available as limited CD Jewelcase in O-Card or as a 180g. vinyl LP with the album on CD as a bonus on either black vinyl or in limited edition colored runs (Creamy White vinyl: 100x copies from CM Webshop, Yellow vinyl: 200x copies from CM Distro and Red vinyl: 300x copies for Spain).

"We Stand Alone":

"Age Of Disinformation" lyric video:

“Indoctrinate” video:

"Bleed The Crown" video:

Angelus Apatrida is:

David G. Álvarez (lead and rhythm guitars)

José J. Izquierdo (bass guitar)

Víctor Valera (drums)

Guillermo Izquierdo (vocals and lead/rhythm guitars)

(Photo - Fernando Morales)