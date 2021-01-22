ANGELUS APATRIDA Release New Single "The Age Of Disinformation"; Lyric Video

Spain-based thrash metal band, Angelus Apatrida, returns with their new self-titled album, set for release worldwide on February 5 via Century Media Records.

Today, the band launches the new single, "The Age Of Disinformation". Check out the lyric video, created by Josep Caballero / RCV Visual Studio, below.

Says the band: "Back to the roots with 'The Age Of Disinformation', fresh and catchy old-school thrash metal song; musically it will bring you back to the golden age of the genre, technically is a galloping piece of gold with crazy solos, riffs and drumming, and those classic frenetic high-pitch insane vocals! Lyrically, well, the story tells itself, we are living the times where more information we have; it's in our own pockets, in our smartphones, on internet... and ironically is the age where more misinformed we are, we are slaves to the fake news, the more information we have the less we verify or contrast. No doubt we are in front of one future classic AA song, a neck-breaking on every show, enjoy it."

Angelus Apatrida ("/ˈan-je-lus - a-ˈpa-tri-da/") was produced by the band, recorded with Juanan López in September and October at Baboon Records, in Albacete, Spain and then mixed and mastered by Christopher "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) at Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA, US. The album features 10 songs, sounding more determined, versatile and ferocious than ever before and on the verge of the group's 20th Anniversary.

Angelus Apatrida's artwork was created by Gyula Havancsák (Annihilator, Destruction, Stratovarius) and is available as limited CD Jewelcase in O-Card or as a 180g. vinyl LP with the album on CD as a bonus on either black vinyl or in limited edition colored runs (Creamy White vinyl: 100x copies from CM Webshop, Yellow vinyl: 200x copies from CM Distro and Red vinyl: 300x copies for Spain).

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Indoctrinate"

"Bleed The Crown"

"The Age Of Disinformation"

"Rise Or Fall"

"Childhood's End"

"Disposable Liberty"

"We Stand Alone"

"Through The Glass"

"Empire Of Shame"

"Into The Well"

“Indoctrinate” video:

"Bleed The Crown" video:

Angelus Apatrida is:

David G. Álvarez (lead and rhythm guitars)

José J. Izquierdo (bass guitar)

Víctor Valera (drums)

Guillermo Izquierdo (vocals and lead/rhythm guitars)

(Photo - Fernando Morales)