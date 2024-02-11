ANGRA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Show Streaming

February 11, 2024, 4 hours ago

news angra 70000 tons of metal 2024 heavy metal

ANGRA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Show Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Angra's entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Nothing To Say" 
"Final Light"
"Tide Of Changes"
"Angels Cry"
"Vida Seca"
"Dead Man On Display" 
"Rebirth"
"Morning Star"
"Riding Into The Storm"
"Waiting In Silence"
"Carry On"
"Nova Era"



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources