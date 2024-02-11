ANGRA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Show Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Angra's entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Nothing To Say"

"Final Light"

"Tide Of Changes"

"Angels Cry"

"Vida Seca"

"Dead Man On Display"

"Rebirth"

"Morning Star"

"Riding Into The Storm"

"Waiting In Silence"

"Carry On"

"Nova Era"