ANGRA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Show Streaming
February 11, 2024, 4 hours ago
The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.
Fan-filmed video of Angra's entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Nothing To Say"
"Final Light"
"Tide Of Changes"
"Angels Cry"
"Vida Seca"
"Dead Man On Display"
"Rebirth"
"Morning Star"
"Riding Into The Storm"
"Waiting In Silence"
"Carry On"
"Nova Era"