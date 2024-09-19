ANGRA - Temple Of Shadows World Tour: Live In Japan 2005 Archive Video Surfaces On YouTube

The Angra Arsenal YouTube channel has shared a remastered cut of Angra's Temple of Shadows World Tour: Live In Japan full length concert video. It features their March 3, 2005 show in Tokyo, Japan on their Temple Of Shadows World Tour. Check it out below.

Line-up:

Edu Falaschi – lead vocals

Kiko Loureiro – guitars, keyboards

Rafael Bittencourt – guitars, keyboards, backing vocals

Felipe Andreoli – bass, backing vocals

Aquiles Priester – drums, percussion

Audio was captured from the concert hall's soundboard, the video file was provided by former drummer Aquiles Priester's personal archives, also available on his official channel.

Setlist:

"Deus Ie Volt!"

"Spread Your Fire"

"Waiting Silence"

"Acid Rain"

"Nothing To Say"

"Carolina IV"

"No Pain For The Dead"

"Angels And Demons"

"Never Understand"

"Wishing Well"

- Aquiles Priester drum solo -

"Temple of Hate"

- Kiko Loureiro guitar solo -

"Rebirth"

"The Shadow Hunter"

"Angels Cry"

Angra recently announced on social media that they will be taking a hiatus from their career in 2025. Before that, the band will be on an extensive tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album Temple Of Shadows, considered one of the most important progressive metal albums of all time.

Read the full text below.

“Dear fans and friends, it is with mixed emotions that we announce a sabbatical period in Angra's activities. After more than 11 years of intense dedication, composing, recording, and performing in various cities and countries around the world, we feel it is time to stop and recharge our batteries.

“This break is necessary so that we can return even stronger and more inspired. We know it will be hard to stay away from the stage as Angra, and we will miss the friendship and great relationship we have as a band. We are deeply grateful for the unconditional support and passion you have always shown for our music. Without you, Angra wouldn’t be what it is!

“Before we enter this hiatus, we have some special events planned. Soon, we will release our acoustic DVD, recorded at the Ópera de Arame, which we are extremely proud of. In October and November, we will embark on an European tour, and between late 2024 and March 2025, we will embark on the Interlude tour, where we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album Temple Of Shadows and perform the greatest hits of our career. We invite all of you to join us at these final shows before the pause, so we can celebrate these unforgettable moments together.

“During this period, the band members will focus on other personal and professional projects. We will always stay close to our fans in one way or another through these endeavors. We will remain connected through social media and promise to keep you informed about our next steps. Stay tuned to angra.net for information on show dates and Meet & Greet packs. See you soon, and may music continue to unite us!”