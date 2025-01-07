ANGUS McSIX Releases New Single "6666"; Official Music Video Streaming

True to the motto #onebetter, Angus McSix won’t settle for 666 — no, it has to be “6666”. The new song includes everything that made the album Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power the most successful power metal debut of 2023, skyrocketing to number 10 on the Official German Album Charts, as well as a few surprises...

At their start, Prince Angus McSix (Thomas Winkler / ex-Gloryhammer) is overwhelmed by the dark Seebulon (Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann / Orden Ogan) and a horde of orcs. He is frozen and taken to an unknown location somewhere in space and time. Telepathically, he manages to call his brother Adam for help before his voice fades into eternity. Adam hears him and sets off immediately. Although he doesn’t know where Angus is, he knows he can locate him with the power of the six Sixtus Stellar Superlords.

And so, Thomas Winkler, who is now stepping back to spend more time with his family, passes the sword to exceptional vocalist Sam Nyman (Manimal).

“It was a tough decision to go down this path, and even harder to find a suitable singer”, explains Winkler. “But Seeb and I created such an amazing project with Angus McSix that we didn’t want to let it die. I’m glad we found Sam and am absolutely thrilled with his vocal performance."

“You can’t replace a Thomas Winkler, which is why we didn’t search for the next 'Angus.' Sam brings his own style, so he needed his own character: Prince Adam McSix,” explains Seeb.

With its new lineup, Angus McSix have created an absolute hit track that is now already released as the first single from the upcoming, yet untitled album. Watch the official video For “6666”:

Guitar amazon Thalestris (Thalia Bellazecca, ex-Frozen Crown, Primal Fear) continues with the new lineup, with "Ork Zero" (Gerit Lamm, ex-Xandria) now on drums. What happened to Skaw!? It’s possible that we’ll find out in the next music video...

"6666" was once again written, produced, mixed, and mastered by top-charting producer Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann at his Greenman Studios. Levermann also took on the role of director for the new music video.

The new album is planned for early 2026, but first, you can catch the band on two major tours. In January/February, Angus McSix are main support on the Orden Ogan “Tour Of Fear” with opening act All For Metal. A big European tour with Wind Rose and Orden Ogan will follow in October.

Tour dates and tickets available here.

Angus McSix is:

Prince Adam McSix - Sam Nyman (vocals)

Archdemon Seebulon - Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann (guitar, vocals)

Amazonqueen Thalestris - Thalia Bellazecca (guitar)

Ork Zero - Gerit Lamm (drums)

(Photo - Andi Brüser)