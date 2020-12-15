ANGUS YOUNG - "Even If I Wasn't In AC/DC, I Think It Would Still Sound Like AC/DC"

In an exclusive Guitar World interview, AC/DC guitar icon Angus Young details his approach to soloing, riff-writing with his late brother Malcolm, and how their sound lives on in the new Power Up album. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Guitar World: On first listen, my early impression of Power Up is that it’s a bit darker in tone than Rock or Bust.

Angus: "A lot of it’s down to the songs and what you’re working on. But when we’re doing a song, I always think… I never go negative. I always go positive with song ideas. And with AC/DC, we never get too serious about what we’re doing. We don’t try to put in, you know, a real 'statement' that means something. It’s just, that’s the mood when you wrote the song and then you bring it to the track."

Guitar World: AC/DC has obviously experienced a lot of turmoil over the past few years. After you came off the Rock Or Bust tour and it was just you and Stevie remaining from the lineup that recorded the album, was there ever a moment where you felt, “This could be it”?

Angus: "At that point you’re at the great unknown. We didn’t know what would happen. You’re in a bit of a case of limbo. But at the time you just go, 'I’m committed to getting through this, and then after that I’ll concentrate on what comes.'"

Guitar World: Could you ever envision a life without AC/DC?

Angus: "Well, I’ve been doing this most of my life, since I was in my teens. So it’s very hard to think of something other than that when it comes to making music. I’ve always said if I do anything music-wise, I can only do it the AC/DC way. Even if I wasn’t in AC/DC, I think it would probably still sound like AC/DC (laughs)."

Read the complete interview here.