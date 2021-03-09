ANIMAZE X Featuring OBSESSION / Ex-LOUDNESS Vocalist MICHAEL VESCERA, Former QUIET RIOT Bassist RUDY SARZO Release Cover Of THE BEATLES Classic "Strawberry Fields Forever"

AniMaze X is a project started by the members of best selling D-Metal Stars / AniMetal USA, featuring Michael Vescera (vocals / Obsession, ex-Loudness), John Bruno (guitars / Obsession), Rudy Sarzo (bass / The Guess Who, ex.Ozzy Osbourne, ex-Quiet Riot) and BJ Zampa (drums / House Of Lords). The project focuses on a wider variety of music themes such as superheros, popular cartoons, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, as well as the D-Metal Stars “classics”.

They have switched things up for their latest release: a cover of The Beatles classic "Strawberry Fields Forever", which is now available via Amazon and Apple Music. Check it out below.

Vescera previously covered the song on his Michael Vescera Project's Windows album, released in 1997.

"Strawberry Fields Forever" marked the start of recording for what became The Beatles' 1967 album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. It was released in February 1967 as the B-side to "Penny Lane".