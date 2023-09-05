ANN WILSON Performs New Solo Song “This Is Now” Live; Pro-Shot Video

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson will release her new solo album, Another Door, on September 29, 2023. Pre-orders, including autographed CDs and vinyl, can be placed now at this location.

An update from Ann reads:

"Hola humans,

We’re out on the road right now & taking every opportunity to soak in the NOW!

Seeing all of your beautiful faces from the stage each night is something I never take for granted. And your responses to the new songs have been beyond gratifying for me.

Tony, Sean, Ryan & Paul (my Tripsitter brothers) and I thank you so much for coming out & for supporting these shows. We get to make magic for a living thanks to you.

And we really can’t wait for you to hear this new record!

We’re setting loose the first single from Another Door, 'This Is Now', on September 15, so to give you a taste of what to expect, here’s a freshly mixed rendition we performed last month in Eau Claire, WI. Put on some headphones & breathe deep while listening!"

The cover art and tracklisting for Another Door, by Ann Wilson & Tripsitter are as follows:

"Tripsitter"

"This Is Now"

"Rain Of Hell"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"Waiting For Magic"

"Ruler Of The Night"

"Still"

"Rusty Robots"

"What If"

"Little Things"

"Miss One & Only"

Check out a brief video of Ann Wilson introducing her new solo album, Another Door:

Catch Ann Wilson live in concert at the following shows:

September

24 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

25 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

30 - River Spirit Event Center - Tulsa, OK

October

1 - Lucky Star Casino - El Reno, OK

3 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ

4 - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay - San Diego, CA

6 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

8 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

10 - Luther Burbank Center For The Arts - Santa Rosa, CA

11 - State Theatre - Red Bluff, CA

13 - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver - Coquitlam, BC

15 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

16 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Tickets can be purchased here.

Enjoy footage of Ann Wilson & Tripsitter performing "Straight On" / "Let's Dance" live from Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa on July 19, 2023.