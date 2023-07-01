ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Announces CASUALTIES OF COOL Vocalist CHÉ AIMEE DORVAL As Special Guest For Upcoming Sweep Against The Stars Netherlands Tour 2023

July 1, 2023, an hour ago

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) has checked in with the following update:

"I'm delighted to announce that the wonderful Ché Aimee Dorval will join me on my Dutch tour this November. We've shared vocal duties on quite a few Devin Townsend songs, but we've never shared the stage before, so I'm definitely looking forward to these shows and welcome Ché to The Netherlands this fall. Tickets are already on sale!"



