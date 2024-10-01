ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Performs SLAYER Classic "South Of Heaven"; Video

During her Heavy Strings Theater Tour 2024, singer / songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) performed a cover of the Slayer classic, "South Of Heaven". Fan-filmed video of a performance from the tour can be viewed below.

Slayer‘s second reunion show, scheduled for September 27 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, was canceled due to severe weather linked to the remnants of Hurricane Helene. The band are scheduled to perform at Sacramento's Aftershock on October 10.

Slayer reunited at Chicago's Riot Fest 2024 on September 22. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"South Of Heaven"

"Reborn" (first time live since 2014)

"Blood Red"

"Postmortem"

"Repentless"

"Payback"

"Temptation"

"Jihad"

"Seasons In The Abyss"

"Born Of Fire"

"War Ensemble"

"Hate Worldwide"

"Disciple"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Hell Awaits"

"213" (first time live since 1998)

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Raining Blood"

"Black Magic"

"Angel Of Death"