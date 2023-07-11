ANNIHILATOR Founder JEFF WATERS Weighs In On IRON MAIDEN's London Show - "BRUCE DICKINSON Sings Better Live Than Almost Any Metal Singer Today, Of Any Age"
July 11, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour to the O2 Arena in London, England on July 8th. Annihilator founder / frontman Jeff Waters was in attendance and offered the following via social media after the show:
"It was quite the party and everyone was having a ridiculous amount of fun! Who wouldn't?! Sold out and full of dedicated fans, listening to some of the best songs and vocally delivered by a guy who is inhuman.
Bruce commands that stage like he's a fit 30 year old. He sings better live than almost any metal singer today, of any age. Man, what a show and band; plus, whatta crew!!"
Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.