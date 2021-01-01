ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Celebrates 21 Years Of Sobriety - "Saying Goodbye To Alcohol Will Eventually Put You In A Great Place"

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with a New Year message, found below.

Waters: "Twenty-one years and 9.5 hours since I completely quit drinking alcohol (other than a 3-day relapse on tour with Loudness in Japan in 2001). Some say I don't quite (yet) look like a leather-faced, shrivelled, battle-worn Metal Veteran of 70 years of age (I'm 54!). So, without ANY judgement or preaching, I say this:

If you ask me, I would say my life is and has never been perfect, but love, health, friendship, business, money, creativity, being a good person, parent, etc. were all pointed in the right direction and given a chance, a year or two after quitting. Even then, none of the above were easy and some have so much room for improvement.

I will say, though, if you are thinking that maybe alcohol is affecting your parenting, relationships, finances, drive, goals, (mental) health, that many of us know, from experience, that saying goodbye to alcohol will eventually put you in a great place... and at the beginning, each day along the way will be tough, but there are a lot of us that have experienced this change and there's help out there throughout the entire journey.

It's a great choice. I recommend it. Love to all and Happy New Year!!"

In the clip below, Waters breaks down "Crystal Ann", the iconic acoustic piece that kicks off the band's 1989 debut, Alice In Hell.