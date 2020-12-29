ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Performs "Epic" New Song "2020 Medical Blues" (Video)

In the clip below, Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters performs his hit new song, "2020 Medical Blues".

Waters: "It's an epic so sit back and get to see what life as a 'Metal Legend' has been like for Jeff in 2020! Don't worry, he's fine now and looking forward to the same thing you are = 2021!"

Waters recently took to social media with a justifiable rant that can be read below.

Waters: "I'm usually oblivious to awards shows and the like, unless I hear that a talented musician or band of talented musicians are playing. but I couldn't possibly ignore this one:

The American Music Awards did not even acknowledge the passing of the greatest guitar player to ever live! How can they pretend to include the 'Rock' genre and not even nominate rock bands, let alone ignore Ed's passing? Add to this, the SAME NIGHT OF THIS JOKE awards show, AC/DC had the biggest record in North America! WOW!

This is nuts. Wake up, people!

The future generations are going to be stunned at how the masses have acted towards each other, music and the earth! I have faith in humanity, though; stupidity at this unheard of level has to cycle out soon!"

The American Music Awards of 2020 - also known as the 48th American Music Awards - were held on November 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. According to their press release, the awards show was "recognizing the most popular artists and albums of 2020."

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6th following a long battle with cancer, and to this day the tributes to his musical talents and genius continue to pour in from all over the world.