ANNIHILATOR Mastermind JEFF WATERS Invites Fans To Participate In New Q&A - "Some Big Changes And Events Coming In 2025"

Annihilator mastermind Jeff Waters has checked in with the following update:

"OK, friends, fans, followers, freaks, fair females, fabulous fellows (and so on!), I would love to hear all questions you want answered regarding Never, Neverland (35 years!), Annihilator, guitars, songwriting, Watersound Studios UK, Amerikan Kaos, Rock Kommander, anything ya want. Ask away here in the comments and check back later for live chats to answer many of them. I will probably start chats and answering in February. So ask away...

Some BIG changes and events coming in 2025, and some of yas will wanna hear aboot them! Plus, a lot of rare memorabilia coming to the official place of stuff that you get stuff from from a band!"

Rock Kommander recently caught up with Annihilator founder / guitar legend Jeff Waters for an exclusive Q&A session. Check it out below:

"In this special Q&A session, legendary guitarist Jeff Waters (of Annihilator and American Kaos) responds directly to fan questions. He reflects on his past projects, shares insights on his upcoming trilogy album, and teases what’s next. Plus, hear how he’s bringing his music into the gaming world, starring as a playable character with his own game mode in Rock Kommander. It’s all about your questions, his stories, and the road ahead!"

When asked which Annihilator album he's most proud of, waters offered the folowing:

"Schizo Deluxe and Alice In Hell. Alice In Hell because it was the very first record, so that's always an incredible thing you never forget. But that said, Schizo Deluxe is the one I'm most proud of because it was a very underrated, unsuccessful record that should have been far better known. It had some of Dave Padden's really good singing, and that was my best guitar sound. That's the one I'm really proud of other than the first one."

Schizo Deluxe is Annihilator's eleventh studio album, released on November 8, 2005 via AFM Records.