ANNIHILATOR Mastermind JEFF WATERS Talks AMERIKAN KAOS Tribute To VAN HALEN "The Pasadena Four" (Video)

Annihilator mastermind Jeff Waters has shared another video offering a look into the making of his new solo album trilogy, Amerikan Kaos. This time out he dives deep into this heartfelt tribute that he recorded for Van Halen, "The Pasadena Four".

The Amerikan Kaos debut album, Armageddon Boogie, was released on April 26th and is available via digital platforms. It is also available in CD and limited edition vinyl LP formats here.

Tracklist:

"My Little Devil"

"The Pasadena Four"

"Roll On Down The Highway"

"Wait For Me (In Heaven)"

"Nobody"

"Armageddon Boogie"

"Pull The Wool"

"Our Love Song"

"Make Believe"

"Let It Go"

