ANNIHILATOR - "The Blackest Day" Live At Masters Of Rock 2008; Video Remastered In HD

earMUSIC has released the video below, featuring Annihilator performing "The Blackest Day" (taken from the album Waking The Fury, originally released in 2002) live at the Masters Of Rock festival in 2008.

The video has been remastered in HD for the first time. Enjoy Annihilator at its best, in front of 30,000 metal fans. Previously released remastered footage of Annihilator performing "King Of The Kill" at the same show can also be viewed below.