Annual "CLIFF BURTON Day" To Celebrate Late METALLICA Bassist's Life And 60th Birthday On February 10; Livestream To Feature Special Guests CHARLIE BENANTE, GARY HOLT, And Many More

The life of late Metallica bassist, Cliff Burton, and what would have been his 60th birthday, will be celebrated with the annual "Cliff Burton Day", on February 10. A special livestream event is scheduled for that day at 7 PM, PST, and will feature special guests Big Mick, Metal Joe, Gary Holt, Dan Riley, Brian Lew, Dean Delray, Brian Stagel, Charlie Benante, Mike Bordin, Canada Dave, and Connie Burton.

The livestream will be available here.

Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who performed on the band's first three albums - Kill 'Em All ('83), Ride The Lightning ('84) and Master Of Puppets ('86) - was killed in a bus crash in Kronoberg County, a rural area (Ljungby Municipality) of southern Sweden, on September 27, 1986 while the band was touring for Master Of Puppets. He joined the band in December 1982.





