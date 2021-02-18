ANONYMUS Shares "Violencia Versus Violence" Drum Playthrough Video

Canadian thrash legends Anonymus unleashed their Gamiq Award-winning and 12th studio album, La Bestia, during June 2020. The album is the band's first Spanish album, following their discography of both French and English releases. Many metalheads asked the most relevant question, why an album in Spanish? The answer... since drummer Carlos Araya is Chilean born, and Oscar (lead vocals and bass) and Dan Souto (guitars and backing vocals) are sons of Spanish immigrants, it was only inevitable to make a record in that language that 3/4 of the band is fluent in.

The tracks on La Bestia were produced mainly by guitarist Jef Fortin as well as Colin Richardson who also produced 1999's Instinct and Jean-Francois Dagenais (Kataklysm) who produced 2006's Chapter Chaos Begins. The album also features the bilingual song “Violencia Versus Violence” with the participation of Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation, and Arno Dhenain Le Bourhis of Black Bomb A, along with a second bilingual track “Tierra” with Marco Calliari singing in Italian.

Today, Anonymus' drummer Carlos Araya presents his latest playthrough for the track "Violencia Versus Violence".

La Bestia is available for stream and download on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. Vinyl copies can be purchased via Amazon.

(Photo credit: Dani Rod)