ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO Talks New Album And Tour Plans - "You Can't Just Throw It Out There And Not Have Anything Behind It"

Guesting on BODS Mayhem Hour, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello discussed the band's plans for their highly anticipated follow-up to the For All Kings album from 2016. Members of Anthrax have previously gone on record saying the band intends to wait until they can tour before releasing a new record, and Bello confirms this once again.

Bello: "We have to play it right. So, from what I'm hearing - the promoters and everything else, tours and all that stuff - we're doing periodic shows. I think we're doing some festivals this year, but for touring, as far as that goes… You wanna release a record when you can tour so you can support it, so that's the plan for next year. Hopefully everybody's healthy, we can all get out to shows and we can all stand next to each other. I'm hoping that all happens.

The plan is to release it next year and have everything followed up with a tour right away. That's the way to do it right because you wanna support that record. You can't just throw it out there and not have anything behind it, because how will people know you have a record out? There's no radio or anything like that."

Still celebrating its 40-year tenure as one of music's premier thrash metal bands, Anthrax announces its first European tour since the summer of 2019. Kicking off on September 27, 2022 in Birmingham, England, the band will play 28 dates in 16 countries, wrapping up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5. Crossover thrash band Municipal Waste will support on all dates.

Tickets are on sale now; go to anthrax.com for all purchasing information. Watch a video trailer below.

"It sure has been a long time since we rock ’n’ rolled in the UK and Europe,” said Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, "but we’re coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys. Being that we can’t get over there until 2022, we’re going to make sure that every show will be an eventful one. We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary - hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! - but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!"

On this tour, fans can expect Anthrax - Joey Belladonna/vocals, Scott Ian/rhythm guitar, Frank Bello/bass, Charlie Benante/drums, and Jon Donais/guitar - to draw from all four decades - fan favorite and deep cuts - for their nightly setlist.

"There's just something special about Europe," said Belladonna. "Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we're really looking forward to this tour."

Dates:

September

27 - 02 Academy - Birmingham, UK

29 - Academy - Manchester, UK

30 - 02 Academy - Glasgow, UK

October

1 - 02 City Hall - Newcastle, UK

3 - 02 Academy - Leeds, UK

4 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

6 - 02 Academy - Bristol, UK

8 - Brixton Academy - London, UK

10 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

11 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

13 - Bataclan - Paris, France

14 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

15 - Werk 2 - Leipzig, Germany

17 - Vega Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

18 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden

19 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

21 - Tullisali - Oulu, Finland

22 - Logomo - Turku, Finland

23 - Kultuurikatel - Talinn, Estonia

25 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

26 - Batschapp - Frankfurt, Germany

27 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

29 - Sono - Brno, Czech Republic

31 - Babra Negra - Budapest, Hungary

November

1 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

2 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

4 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

5 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

(Photo - Andy Buchanan)