ANTHRAX Classic "Caught In A Mosh" Covered By Members Of CARCASS, REVOCATION, PERIPHERY, HJELVIK, ALL THAT REMAINS, And More; Video

The Two Minutes To Late Night crew are back with a cover of the Anthrax classic, "Caught In A Mosh". See below.

A message states: "What is the sound of one hand moshing? We covered Anthrax's 80's MTV classic with some really nice and responsible people (pit etiquette is a must). This is our 34th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at here."

This cover features: Erlend Hjelvik (Hjelvik, ex-Kvelertak), Dave Davidson (Revocation, Gargoyl), Mark Holcomb (Periphery, Haunted Shores), Aaron Patrick (All That Remains, Bury Your Dead), Daniel Wilding (Carcass), Dwid Hellion (Integrity), Shawna Potter (War On Women, Panamama), Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall, and Mary Houlihan as Valerie Carcrash.