ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE To Drop First NFT In Monster Series This Friday; Video Message

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has announced that he will drop the first NFT of his Monsters series on Friday, August 13 via neonARKade.

Says Charlie (see below): "The NFTs are a series of monsters that I created with neonARKade. Now, the series, it consists of four, four monsters. I won't tell you which ones they are; you've gotta get 'em on Friday. But the artwork is all mine as well as the music soundscape. I created everything here. Now, they're limited to only 15 of each, so you've gotta get on it and get them on Friday, OK. See you there.

"Now, with every purchase, you will be entered into a raffle to win coffee with yours truly, either with a Zoom call or if I'm playing in your area, we'll do it in person. So, I'm excited about that. We can get together, have coffee, talk about music, art, movies, politics, the weather, whatever you wanna talk about... how much cream you put in your coffee; how much coffee you drink. Let's just do it. But you've gotta be in it to win it.

"Another cool thing is in the future, I'll be announcing certain incentives to only NFT holders. So that's a cool thing. If you've got an NFT, I'll be announcing things in the future, fun things. If I'm in your area, let's get together. You wanna come backstage, you've gotta be in it."

