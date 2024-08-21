ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA Pays Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO With "Holy Diver" Performance; Multi-Cam Video

Anthrax frontman, Joey Belladonna, celebrated Ronnie James Dio with his new tribute band, which includes Mike Rivera (guitar), Rob Stokes (bass), and Jim McCourt (drums), on August 18 at Conduit in Orlando, FL.

BLANDINI videos by Eric Hutcheson has uploaded multi-camera footage of Belladonna and his band performing the Dio classic, "Holy Diver". Check it out below: