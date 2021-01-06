ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN - "I Can Still Do This Now And Make A Living At It, At A Higher Level Than We Did Even In The '80s"

On the latest episode of The Fred Minnick Show, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian discussed his first taste of whiskey (it didn’t go well) to warning labels on music in the '80s and ’90s, to a strange private jet journey with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, and more. Ian's wife Pearl Aday makes a surprise appearance during the chat.

Ian: "We've been doing this a long time, and the fact that I can still do this now (in 2021) and make a living at it, all these decades later, at a higher level than we did even in the '80s. I can only judge it by the health of my band, where my band is at professionally, and things are really good.. So that, to me, is a good barometer for what's going on with hard rock and heavy metal in general. So many new bands in metal have come through in the last 10 years, and then, of course, you've got the grandpas like us and Megadeth and Metallica - and even bands that I consider to be new, like System Of A Down or Lamb Of God - all these guys who have now been around going on 20, 30 years. I think it's really healthy."

Back in May 2020, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante posted a lockdown cover featuring himself, Scott Ian, Nuclear Assault bassist / former Anthrax guitarist Dan Lilker, and Faith No More / Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton. They pay tribute to S.O.D. with a take on "Speak English Or Die" dubbed "Speak Spanish Or Die" in the clip below.