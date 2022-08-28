ANTHRAX Joined On Stage By CHUCK D From PUBLIC ENEMY For "Bring The Noise" In Brooklyn, NY

Anthrax invited Chuck D of Public Enemy on stage this past Friday, August 26th, at Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, New York to perform "Bring The Noise". Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Earlier this summer on July 29th, Chuck D joined Anthrax on stage at The Palladium in Los Angeles, California for a rousing rendition of "Bring The Noise". Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

In 2015, Chuck D spoke to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame about Public Enemy's collaboration with Anthrax on "Bring The Noise":

On July 15th, Anthrax XL, Anthrax’s 40th-anniversary livestream concert was released. The title is now available on Blu-ray, CD, and digitally Order your copy here.

Also issued that same date was video from the livestream for “Bring The Noise”, featuring special guest Chuck D. Originally released in 1991 on Anthrax’s Attack Of The Killer B's album, the song helped break down race and genre barriers when the band collaborated on the track with Public Enemy. Its success led to Anthrax and Public Enemy hitting the road together, opening many people’s eyes when they performed “Bring The Noise” together live, and birthing a rap-metal milestone.

Further Anthrax XL details below.

Anthrax XL Blu-Ray / CD / Digital tracklisting:

"Time/Fight Em ’Til You Can’t"

"Madhouse"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"Got The Time"

"I Am The Law"

"Keep It In The Family"

"Lone Justice"

"The Devil You Know"

"Be All End All"

"Now It’s Dark"

"Antisocial"

"In The End"

"Medusa"

"Evil Twin"

"Indians"

"Skeletons In The Closet"

"Blood Eagle Wings"

"Bring The Noise"

"A.I.R."

"Among The Living"

"The Devil You Know" live video: