ANTHRAX / PANTERA Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE In Praise Of KISS - "If This Really Is The End, All I Can Say Is 'Thank You'"

On December 1st, Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante paid tribute to KISS via Instagram, celebrating the band's iconic career, which spanned five decades. KISS played their final two shows in New York at Madison Square Garden on December 1st and 2nd.

Benante: "Well, if this really is the end, all I can say is 'Thank You.' I watched those two up there - Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley - and applauded them for always giving 100%. I mean, think about this: all these years, they’ve put on the makeup, the costumes, the 7-inch leather heels, etc. Could you do it?? They are not just rockstars, they are the epitome. I saw them when I was a kid and it left such a lasting impression, it’s what I wanted to be. I wonder if anyone reading this will know that when you said 'meet me at the Ace poster at the Garden' what we were talking about? Such a landmark. From 1973-1979, what they did in those 6 years, that still resonates with me now. Thank you Gene, Paul, Peter and Ace; you inspired so many, and the best part is you were all from New York!"

In the wake of the final show of their career, which took place in New York at Madison Square Garden on December 2nd, KISS have shared a video clip along with the following message:

"The end is only the beginning. KISS have been immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever. Get exclusive access to the full story, including behind-the-scenes material and the making of the avatars, and be part of the New Era only on kissonline.com."

KISS made the announcement they would continue as digital avatars at the end of their final show. After the band left the stage, the virtual KISS performed "God Gave Rock And Roll To You". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Paul Stanley: "What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized."

Gene Simmons: "We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we've never dreamed of before. The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he's ever done before."

The KISS avatars were created by ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) and financed / produced by Pophouse Entertainment, who are responsible for the ABBA Voyage show taking place in London. Pophouse Entertainment was co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus.