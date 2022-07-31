ANTHRAX Perform "Bring The Noise" With CHUCK D At Hollywood Palladium Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On July 29th, Anthrax performed at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, CA and were joined by Public Enemy's Chuck D for "Bring The Noise". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Anthrax XL, Anthrax’s 40th-anniversary livestream concert was released on July 15th. The title is now available in North America on Blu-ray, CD, and digitally (Megaforce), with a European digital release today (Nuclear Blast), followed by a Blu-ray release later this year. Order here.

Also released is the third track / video from the Livestream, “Bring The Noise,” featuring special guest Chuck D. Originally released in 1991 on Anthrax’s Attack Of The Killer B's album, the song helped break down race and genre barriers when the band collaborated on the track with Public Enemy. Its success led to Anthrax and Public Enemy hitting the road together, opening many people’s eyes when they performed “Bring The Noise” together live, and birthing a rap-metal milestone.

Further Anthrax XL details below.

Anthrax XL Blu-Ray / CD / Digital tracklisting:

"Time/Fight Em ’Til You Can’t"

"Madhouse"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"Got The Time"

"I Am The Law"

"Keep It In The Family"

"Lone Justice"

"The Devil You Know"

"Be All End All"

"Now It’s Dark"

"Antisocial"

"In The End"

"Medusa"

"Evil Twin"

"Indians"

"Skeletons In The Closet"

"Blood Eagle Wings"

"Bring The Noise"

"A.I.R."

"Among The Living"

"The Devil You Know" live video:

"Aftershock" live video:

Credits:

Anthrax:

Scott Ian - guitars

Charlie Benante - drums

Frank Bello - bass

Joey Belladonna - vocals

Jon Donais - guitars

- Produced by Jack Bennett, Mike Monterulo, Anthrax

- Directed by Jack Bennett

- Mixed by Jay Ruston

- Running time: 2h 5m 34s

Anthrax celebrated its 40th-anniversary last year, July 18, 2021, but due to COVID, had to cancel its global touring plans, scheduled for the band to celebrate its milestone with their fans all around the world. While the band is about six months into its 41st year, the band - Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and guitarist Jon Donais are due to finally head out on that global anniversary tour. In late July, Anthrax will kick off its 26-date co-headline North American tour with Black Label Society and joined by Hatebreed, and then heads to the UK and Europe in late September to headline a five-week run. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at anthrax.com.