ANTHRAX Release "The Devil You Know" Live Video From Upcoming Multi-Format Release Of 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

Anthrax have released “The Devil You Know”, the second "early taste” single/music video from the band’s 40th anniversary Livestream concert, Anthrax XL.

The release will be available in North America on Blu-Ray / CD / Digital on July 15 (Megaforce), and will have a European digital release on July 15 (Nuclear Blast), followed by a Blu-Ray release later this year. Pre-orders for Anthrax XL can be placed here, and you can view the “The Devil You Know” video below.

Anthrax XL Blu-Ray / CD / Digital tracklisting:

"Time/Fight Em ’Til You Can’t"

"Madhouse"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"Got The Time"

"I Am The Law"

"Keep It In The Family"

"Lone Justice"

"The Devil You Know"

"Be All End All"

"Now It’s Dark"

"Antisocial"

"In The End"

"Medusa"

"Evil Twin"

"Indians"

"Skeletons In The Closet"

"Blood Eagle Wings"

"Bring The Noise"

"A.I.R."

"Among The Living"

"The Devil You Know" live video:

"Aftershock" live video:

Credits:

Anthrax:

Scott Ian - guitars

Charlie Benante - drums

Frank Bello - bass

Joey Belladonna - vocals

Jon Donais - guitars

- Produced by Jack Bennett, Mike Monterulo, Anthrax

- Directed by Jack Bennett

- Mixed by Jay Ruston

- Running time: 2h 5m 34s

Anthrax celebrated its 40th-anniversary last year, July 18, 2021, but due to COVID, had to cancel its global touring plans, scheduled for the band to celebrate its milestone with their fans all around the world. While the band is about six months into its 41st year, the band - Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and guitarist Jon Donais are due to finally head out on that global anniversary tour. In late July, Anthrax will kick off its 26-date co-headline North American tour with Black Label Society and joined by Hatebreed, and then heads to the UK and Europe in late September to headline a five-week run. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at anthrax.com.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)