ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE Performs IRON MAIDEN's "Revelations" - "An Army Of Guitars, Layer After Layer"; Video
January 20, 2021, an hour ago
Anthrax's Charlie Benante has released the new video below, along with this message:
"I’ve always loved the Iron Maiden song 'Revelations', I think it’s the highlight off of Piece Of Mind. I wanted to do a version with just an army of guitars, layer after layer. This is a shorter version than the one I am going to do but you get the idea. I changed it a bit and had fun with it."