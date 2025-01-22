ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO, LIVING COLOUR's DOUG WIMBISH Confirmed For Meet & Greet Sessions At NAMM

January 22, 2025, 10 minutes ago

news frank bello anthrax doug wimbish living colour

Spector Basses is hosting a meet and greet opportunity with Anthrax bassist, Frank Bello, on Friday, January 24 during the NAMM Show between 1:30 - 5 PM inside the Korg USA Booth 6902.

Spector is also hosting a meet and greet opportunity with Living Colour bassist, Doug Wimbish, on Thursday, January 23 during the NAMM Show between 1:30 and 5PM inside the Korg USA Booth 6902.

NAMM 2025 is underway now, and runs through Sunday, January 26 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.


