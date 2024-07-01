ANTHRAX’s “Madhouse” Referenced In New Stephen King Story

July 1, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal anthrax stephen king

ANTHRAX’s “Madhouse” Referenced In New Stephen King Story

Anthrax classic “Madhouse” is used as a torture device in Stephen King’s You Like It Darker short stories collection.

The reference is found in the tale called Finn, first released in 2022 as an eBook and received a physical release in May through Scribner. 

Anthrax guitarist and Stephen King fan Scott Ian noticed the reference and posted on Instagram:

“Stephen King name checks us again in his new collection of stories You Like It Darker!!! I was reading on the flight home from Europe yesterday. In the fifth story in the book, a rather brutal tale called Finn, Steve uses our song ‘Madhouse’ as a torture device. Perfect! I apologize if the sound of my head exploding when I saw Anthrax mentioned woke anyone up on the plane.
If you haven’t read You Like It Darker I recommend you do. It’s a vicious summer read!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Scott Ian (@scottianthrax)

 

Anthrax was first referenced in King’s The Dark Tower series’ third book, The Waste Lands and “Antisocial” was used during 2017 movie IT.



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources