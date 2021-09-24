ANTIQVA Featuring LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And Members Of NE OBLIVISCARIS, KARKAOS And DIRTY GRANNY TALES Release Official Video For New Single "Anadem Gyre"

"Anadem Gyre" is the brand-new ethereal single from Antiqva. The chamber black metal project was founded by Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris) and Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) while on tour in Europe in the Autumn of 2015. The band has issued the following update:

"We're pleased to reveal our debut music video, 'Anadem Gyre', a song released only in vinyl format in 2020 as a bonus track to our 'Funeral Crown' single. 'Anadem Gyre' is a more emphasised dark folk element from within our sound, a portion of this infused into our chamber black metal backbone is what to expect on our debut album. With all our tracks we utilise the Romanian tongue and so we thought it fitting that we pay respect to the country, one so rich in spirit, character, and folklore. We hope you enjoy this visual experience."

In December 2020, Antiqva released their debut single "Funeral Crown" as a lyric video. The song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms and as a limited edition vinyl here.

Xenoyr and Schoolcraft conceived the idea for Antiqva while touring Europe in 2015, both expressing the interest to explore different musical pathways within the same band, ultimately starting a project that combined the age and elegance of classical music with the wild fervour of black metal, bringing both worlds together to create something altogether truly immense yet intimately detailed.

With an ensemble of experienced past, present, and live musicians from bands including Negator, Karkaos / Blackguard, Black Crown Initiate, Susperia / Abyssic, and The Ocean (in addition to Xenoyr and Schoolcraft's own lengthy resumes), Antiqva unites many talents, and if the depth and intricacy of "Funeral Crown" is any indication of what's to come, Antiqva is not a band to sleep on.

Antiqva is:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth)

Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris)

Justine Ethier (Karkaos, Blackguard)

Urzorn (Negator)

Memnock (Susperia, Abyssic)

Dalai Cellai (The Ocean Collective, Dirty Granny Tales)

Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate)

For further details, visit Antiqva on Facebook.

(Artwork created by Xenoyr)