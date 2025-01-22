ANTROPOMORPHIA Signs With Testimony Records

Testimony Records have announced Dutch death metal veterans AntropomorphiA have signed a multi-album deal with the label. Welcome to our choice roster. AntropomorphiA will release their sixth full-length via Testimony Records in 2025.

"We stand at the gates of a new dawn", guitarist and vocalist Ferry Damen writes. "With venomous energy and fanatical determination, we enter this new chapter of AntropomorphiA. Partnering with Testimony Records, we are set to unleash our dark creativity upon this decaying world, ready to devour flesh and souls."

"We're thrilled to announce the signing of AntropomorphiA", label manager Thomas Strater enthuses. "This band has been a driving force of the Dutch death metal scene for the past 35 years and especially over the last decade where they refined their sound to the hybrid monster that it is today. Their unique creation of uncompromising blackened death metal will drag you to hell once it got a hold of you!"

AntropomporhiA were spawned from the foul stench of death in the Dutch city of Tilburg in 1990, which makes them a corner stone of the brutal scene of the Netherlands.

After releasing their first official demo Bowel Mutilation (1992) the band immediately captured a record deal and recorded the EP Necromantic Love Songs" (1993) only a few months later, which became a cult classic.

Despite the occasional hiatus, AntropomporhiA continuously cemented their status as underground icons with a string of acclaimed releases. The debut full-length Pure (1998) was followed by the albums Evangelivm Nekromantia (2012), Rites ov Perversion (2014), Sermon ov Wrath (2017), and Merciless Savagery (2019).

Lineup:

Ferry Damen – vocals, guitar

Jeroen Pleunis – bass

Marco Stubbe – drums

Jos van den Brand – guitar