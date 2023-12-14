ANUBIS Release Bass Playthrough Video For "Devour" Single

Los Angeles’ Anubis have released a bass playthrough video for their recent single, "Devour". Find the clip below.

Anubis have been building quite a reputation for the past five years. The outfit has been doing it the traditional way by playing shows all over Southern California, self-releasing a consistent handful of EPs & singles and promoting themselves organically not only online but actually getting out there and meeting people. Now armed with a powerful new album Anubis have teamed up with M-Theory Audio to take things to the next level.

“M-Theory is not only home to bands that I’ve been listening to and influenced by my entire life like Into Eternity, Hecate Enthroned, etc., but to some of the greatest up-and-coming bands pushing the genre forward, like Silver Talon, Vintersea, Toxic Ruin, Hazzerd, and too many others to name. It’s a total honor to join this roster,” states singer Devin Reiche.

Devin Reiche may be a familiar name to fans of thrash and underground metal as he’s also the bassist in Bay Area thrashers Hatchet, but Devin actually lives in L.A. and power metal has always been his first love and calling. Working diligently Devin has developed his vocal abilities and become quite the commanding frontman.

Joining Devin in Anubis are guitarists Eleazar Llerenas (Delusional Fate) and Justin Escamilla (Tower Guard), bassist Will Buckley and drummer Robin Salazar, all musicians who’ve been cutting their teeth in the L.A. music scene. Anubis has opened for bands like Raven, Rhapsody of Fire, Warbringer, Heathen, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Allegaeon, Hammerfall, Metal Church, Exmortus, Hatriot, and placing at the Wacken Metal Battle US final.

The band released the first single, "Devour", alongside a lyric video from Scott Rudd (Hammerfall, Opeth) which enhances the song and can be seen below.

“’Devour’ is one of our earliest songs. It’s been around since Anubis was essentially a solo project, and has seen many different versions of the band come and go,” explains Devin. “This recording not only showcases the skills of the current lineup, but it’s also evolved to reflect our songwriting ethos of making songs shorter, punchier, faster, and heavier. Special shout out to David Ainsworth (Our Dying World) for killing it on the growls.”

Oddly, “Devour” is the only older song from the new album recording but it’s such a catchy and impactful track that showcases the group’s growth and development from their humble origins and brings new and old fans together until next year’s album filled with grade-A turn of the century European power metal influence with a solid and current American filter.