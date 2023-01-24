ANVIL Announce Spring 2023 US Tour With Special Guests MIDNIGHT HELLION; Band In Pre-Production For New Album

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have announced dates for US headline tour this spring, with special guests Midnight Hellion. The run kicks off on March 31 in Providence, RI and will conclude on May 13 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Dates:

March

31 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

April

1 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

4 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

5 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

6 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

7 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

13 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

14 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

15 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie’s 42nd St. Tavern

16 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

22 - Orlando, FL - The Conduit

23 - Gainesville, FL - Loosey’s

27 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

28 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

May

4 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

5 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn’s

6 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s Live Music

7 - Madison, WI - Crucible

11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

In other news, Anvil have announced that they have begun pre-production rehearsals for the follow-up to 2022's Impact Is Imminent album, stating, "13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil."

Stay tuned for updates.

