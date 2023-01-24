ANVIL Announce Spring 2023 US Tour With Special Guests MIDNIGHT HELLION; Band In Pre-Production For New Album
Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have announced dates for US headline tour this spring, with special guests Midnight Hellion. The run kicks off on March 31 in Providence, RI and will conclude on May 13 in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dates:
March
31 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
April
1 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs
2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club
4 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
5 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
6 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
7 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads
8 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
13 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
14 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
15 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie’s 42nd St. Tavern
16 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
22 - Orlando, FL - The Conduit
23 - Gainesville, FL - Loosey’s
27 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
28 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
May
4 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
5 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn’s
6 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s Live Music
7 - Madison, WI - Crucible
11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
In other news, Anvil have announced that they have begun pre-production rehearsals for the follow-up to 2022's Impact Is Imminent album, stating, "13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil."
Stay tuned for updates.