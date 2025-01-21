ANVIL Announces US East Coast Tour With DON JAMIESON And MIDNITE HELLION

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have announced dates for a US East Coast tour with guests, Don Jamieson and Midnite Hellion. The trek will launch on April 17 in Portland, ME, and will conclude on May 10 in Flint, MI.

Tickets are on sale now, dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

17 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

18 - New Haven, CT - Cafe 9

19 - Syracuse, NY - Song & Dance

22 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

23 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

24 - Bensalem Township, PA - Broken Goblet

25 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Loverdraft’s Brewery

26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

27 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater

30 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

May

1 - Orlando, FL - The Conduit

2 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

3 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

4 - Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge

6 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage

7 - Newport, KY - Southgate House / Sanctuary

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

9 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop