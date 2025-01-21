ANVIL Announces US East Coast Tour With DON JAMIESON And MIDNITE HELLION
January 21, 2025, an hour ago
Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have announced dates for a US East Coast tour with guests, Don Jamieson and Midnite Hellion. The trek will launch on April 17 in Portland, ME, and will conclude on May 10 in Flint, MI.
Tickets are on sale now, dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
April
17 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club
18 - New Haven, CT - Cafe 9
19 - Syracuse, NY - Song & Dance
22 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
23 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
24 - Bensalem Township, PA - Broken Goblet
25 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Loverdraft’s Brewery
26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
27 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater
30 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
May
1 - Orlando, FL - The Conduit
2 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
3 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
4 - Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge
6 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage
7 - Newport, KY - Southgate House / Sanctuary
8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
9 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop