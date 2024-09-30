ANVIL Drummer ROBB "ROBBO" REINER On The Passing Of Guitarist DAVE ALLISON - "Loneliness Was No Stranger To Him"

Original Anvil guitarist, Dave Allison, has passed away. The news was announced by Tyler Reiner, who shared the social media post below. Details on his passing are currently unavailable. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans from all of us here at BraveWords.

Anvil drummer Robb "Robbo" Reiner has since shared his thoughts via social media:

"The word just reached me…Original band mate R.I.P. Dave Allison has passsd away…

Had the opportunity this Spring to pay a unplanned surprise visit to Dave’s isolated cabin …Loneliness was no stranger to him:

To say he was in shock was an understated fact..blown away was more like it:…and so was I.

The visit covered memories(many)and exposed his dire state:..

He was not well ..clearly:

Together we planned a dinner that unfortunately never happened...

R.I.P. my old friend

Robbo"

Dave Allison was a member of Anvil for 10 years and recorded seven albums with the band, including classics such as Metal On Metal and Forged In Fire. His final album with the band was the Past And Present live album.

In April 2017, Anvil played the Red Dog in Peterborough, Ontario and were joined for three songs by Dave Allison. The now classic footage below shows Dave performing "Metal On Metal" and "Forged In Fire" with the band.

(Top photo courtesy of Attic Records)