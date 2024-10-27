ANVIL Joined On Stage In Sweden By Ex-CANDLEMASS Vocalist MESSIAH MARCOLIN, LION'S SHARE Guitarist LARS CHRISS For "Forged In Fire"; Fan-Filmed Video

Last night (Saturday, October 26), Anvil performed at Encore in Sundbyberg, Sweden. The Canadian trio brought former Candlmass singer Messiah Marcolin, and Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss up to perform the classic Anvil song "Forged In Fire". Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Anvil's remaining European tour dates are listed below.

October

30 - Ogna, Norway - Ogna Scene

31 - Notodden, Norway - Telerock

November

1 - Gjerdrum, Norway - Rockclub

2 - Vara, Sweden - Vara In Rock Festival

6 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust

7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

8 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling

9 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern

10 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend

15 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

16 - San Donna di Piave, Italy - Revolver

17 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica

20 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

21 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

22 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - MH Paradise

25 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

26 - Kufstein, Austria - Kulturfabrik

27 - Ittre, Belgium - Zik Zak

28 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

29 - Diest, Belgium - Hell

30 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

3 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

Order Anvil's new album, One And Only, here.

Tracklisting:

"One And Only"

"Feed Your Fantasy"

"Fight For Your Rights"

"Heartbroken"

"Gold And Diamonds"

"Dead Man Shoes"

"Truth Is Dying"

"Rocking The World"

"Run Away"

"World Of Fools"

"Condemned Liberty"

"Blind Rage"

"World Of Fools":

"Truth Is Dying":

"Feed Your Fantasy" video: